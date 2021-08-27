Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $945.20 million, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

