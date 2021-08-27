Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce sales of $256.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the lowest is $246.85 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

