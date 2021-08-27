Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Sleep Number posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

SNBR traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 10,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

