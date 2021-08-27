Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target at $226.63

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.12. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.93. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $92.68 and a 52-week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

