Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $7.96

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGIFF. Desjardins cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.