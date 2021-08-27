Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $19.43

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $18,116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

