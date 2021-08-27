Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $229.56

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.56.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.02. 560,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

