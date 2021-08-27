Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $99.95

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,194. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 193,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

