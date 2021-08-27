Brokerages Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Target Price at $73.00

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

