Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) PT at €47.00

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($55.29).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR NOEJ traded down €0.74 ($0.87) on Thursday, reaching €43.24 ($50.87). 20,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.