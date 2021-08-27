Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $20.92

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,073. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

