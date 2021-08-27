Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $203.88

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.88.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $190.32. 86,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,251. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.