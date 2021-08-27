Brokers Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.91.

Spin Master stock opened at C$49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.26. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

