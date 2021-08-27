BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Insider Michael Givoni Acquires 100,000 Shares

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) insider Michael Givoni acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,800.00 ($20,571.43).
Michael Givoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Givoni 226,025 shares of BSA stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.
About BSA
BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure, and BSA Advanced Property Solutions segments. The BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure segment engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line multi-technology networks; and installation of subscription television and smart meters to the telecommunications, subscription television and utility industries.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.