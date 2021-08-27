BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.20 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of BTRS opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

