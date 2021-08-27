Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.
BBW remained flat at $$17.54 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,843. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
