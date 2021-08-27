Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

BBW remained flat at $$17.54 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,843. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

