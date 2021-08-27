Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

BVRDF stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

