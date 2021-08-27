Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $73,006,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after buying an additional 174,393 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $315.48. 6,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,996. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.