Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.
BURL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,996. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.19.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
