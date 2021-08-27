Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

BURL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,996. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.19.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

