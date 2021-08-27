C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $179,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 14,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

