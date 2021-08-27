Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.