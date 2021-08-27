Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

