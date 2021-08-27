Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of Calithera Biosciences worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

