Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.64.

CPE opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

