Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $38.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 76.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.