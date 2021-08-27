Canaccord Genuity Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

