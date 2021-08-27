Canaccord Genuity Cuts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$1.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

