Canaccord Genuity Increases Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

