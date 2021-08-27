Canaccord Genuity Increases Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target to C$3.00

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.