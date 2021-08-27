Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$49.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.18. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$31.66 and a one year high of C$62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

