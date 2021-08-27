Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. 5,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,325. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 516,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.