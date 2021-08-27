Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.