Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the July 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DCNNF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.10. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.16.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
