Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the July 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DCNNF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.10. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.16.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

