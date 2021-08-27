Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Canopy Growth worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $939,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Canopy Growth by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CGC shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

