Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Down 6.3%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.95. 44,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,158,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The stock has a market cap of $684.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

