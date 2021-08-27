CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Equities analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $214,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

