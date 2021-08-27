Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$254.67.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CJT stock traded up C$3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$207.65. 73,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,781. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.62. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

