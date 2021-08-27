Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.62 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $2,668,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,670,082 shares of company stock valued at $526,705,945. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $351.74. The company had a trading volume of 405,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.