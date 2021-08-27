Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sophia Haliotis Sells 2,428 Shares

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

