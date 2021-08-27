Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.21.

A number of research firms have commented on CAS. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. Insiders have sold 127,274 shares of company stock worth $1,873,041 in the last ninety days.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.65. 15,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.38. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

