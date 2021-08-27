CBC.network (CBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,786.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $33,786.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00768973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099926 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.