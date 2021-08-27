Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 647.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Friday. 19,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

Get Ceapro alerts:

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.