Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.14

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, insider Paul Say bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.67 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of A$53,360.00 ($38,114.29).

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

