Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 511.8% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 511.8% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 38,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,103. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

