Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $5.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

