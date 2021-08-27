Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $5.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.72.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 6.56.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
