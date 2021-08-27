Centrepoint Alliance Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAF)

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Centrepoint Alliance

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, and Fund Management and Administration segments. The Licensee and Advice Services segment offers license services to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage broking services.

