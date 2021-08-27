Centrepoint Alliance Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAF)

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About Centrepoint Alliance
