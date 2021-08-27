CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.57 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$2.57 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

CEU stock opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.78 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

