Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,510. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $439.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.83. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.13.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

