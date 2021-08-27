Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.
Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,510. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $439.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.83. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
