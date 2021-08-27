CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Up 4.8% This Week

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $169,492.60 and $19,857.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

