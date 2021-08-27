Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.32 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

