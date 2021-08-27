Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce sales of $21.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.